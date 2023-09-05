The flowers of As29

Flowers are the new frontier of As29, a Belgian maison that has a profound knowledge of gems in its background. But it also offers jewelery that uses precious stones in a less formal way, to be worn even with casual clothes. The Blossom collection, however, also stands out for the use of colored stones. In this case, even diamonds that are treated to take on colors, for example green. Alongside diamonds, jewels are made with precious stones such as pink, blue or yellow sapphire, or semi-precious stones such as rhodolite garnet or amethyst. Rings, bracelets, necklaces and earrings are all proposed with a large flower in the center of which a clearly visible gem shines.



As29 takes its name from the initials of Audrey Savransky, designer and heir to a family that has been buying and selling diamonds in Belgium for four generations. In 2008 Audrey founded As29 to break away from the mold of the classic white gold and white diamond jewel. This is why the Maison’s jewels have a modern shape, ideally in blue jeans.