Zancan jewelry for men with the Studio collection

Men’s rings and necklaces with blended crosses, swords, lightning, stars and biblical numbers, that is, which refer to a symbolic meaning linked to spirituality: these are the elements used by the new Studio collection by Zancan, presented in preview during the days of VicenzaOro September 2023 They are all jewels with a high level of design, dedicated to a young and trendy audience. Rings and bracelets challenge traditional jewelry to become symbols to be displayed, perhaps with your own crew. The Studio collection offers pieces of great impact. The choice of 925 silver as the main material is dictated by its workability and by the need to make the jewel accessible.



For the collection, together with silver, natural stones such as black spinel, or tiger’s eye, onyx are used. The elements that accompany necklaces, pendants and rings are presented with meticulous workmanship, without giving up a sure impactful effect.