









A rainbow jewel of all colors because it makes you happy, or because it is a message of hope for the next 12 months.



Forget the simple touch of color: rainbow jewelry is in fashion, even in high jewelery. Stephen Webster presented them in a recent Baselworld with his Albione collection, in a triumph of citrines, amethysts, rhodolites, red garnets, blue topazes , peridots and iolites. For Arlène Bonnant of Caspita, the high jewelery house of Geneva, the rainbow is above all oriental exoticism or esotericism with the Chakra collection made up of colorless diamonds and colored glazes.



But the rainbow is also the world symbol of the LGBT community, but not only. The colors of the rainbow are also part of popular legends and traditions around the world.



For example, the rainbow even appears in the Bible: according to the holy book, after the universal flood God sent a rainbow to Noah to promise that he would never flood the earth again. The rainbow also appears in a concept of Tibetan Buddhism, in Indian mythology it is the arch of Indra, the god of lightning and thunder, while in Greek mythology, it was considered an atmospheric phenomenon linked to divinities, a path between earth and paradise .



In Chinese mythology the rainbow was a rift in the sky closed by the goddess Nüwa with stones of seven different colors and in the ancient legends of the European countries of the deep North a rainbow called Bifrǫst Bridge that connects the kingdoms of Ásgarðr and Miðgarðr, dwellings of the divinities and of humans. Finally, how can we forget that in Irish mythology, but also in Sardinia, tradition has it that at the end of a rainbow there is a pot of gold coins. Or, who knows, a rainbow jewel. Giulia Netrese















