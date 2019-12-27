vetrina — December 27, 2019 at 5:00 am

Rainbow jewelry for new year





A rainbow jewel of all colors because it makes you happy, or because it is a message of hope for the next 12 months.

Collana in oro giallo 22 carati e gemme multicolor
Marie-Hélène de Taillac, collana in oro giallo 22 carati e gemme multicolor

Forget the simple touch of color: rainbow jewelry is in fashion, even in high jewelery. Stephen Webster presented them in a recent Baselworld with his Albione collection, in a triumph of citrines, amethysts, rhodolites, red garnets, blue topazes , peridots and iolites. For Arlène Bonnant of Caspita, the high jewelery house of Geneva, the rainbow is above all oriental exoticism or esotericism with the Chakra collection made up of colorless diamonds and colored glazes.
Orecchini in oro 14 carati con rubino, opale, zaffiro giallo, blu e bianco, smeraldo, acquamarina
Margova, orecchini in oro 14 carati con rubino, opale, zaffiro giallo, blu e bianco, smeraldo, acquamarina

But the rainbow is also the world symbol of the LGBT community, but not only. The colors of the rainbow are also part of popular legends and traditions around the world.
Bracciale Rainbow
Bracciale Rainbow

For example, the rainbow even appears in the Bible: according to the holy book, after the universal flood God sent a rainbow to Noah to promise that he would never flood the earth again. The rainbow also appears in a concept of Tibetan Buddhism, in Indian mythology it is the arch of Indra, the god of lightning and thunder, while in Greek mythology, it was considered an atmospheric phenomenon linked to divinities, a path between earth and paradise .
Anello con arcobaleno di pietre a baguette: tormaline miste con sfumature di blu, verde, rosa e giallo
Jane Taylor, anello con arcobaleno di pietre a baguette: tormaline miste con sfumature di blu, verde, rosa e giallo

In Chinese mythology the rainbow was a rift in the sky closed by the goddess Nüwa with stones of seven different colors and in the ancient legends of the European countries of the deep North a rainbow called Bifrǫst Bridge that connects the kingdoms of Ásgarðr and Miðgarðr, dwellings of the divinities and of humans. Finally, how can we forget that in Irish mythology, but also in Sardinia, tradition has it that at the end of a rainbow there is a pot of gold coins. Or, who knows, a rainbow jewel. Giulia Netrese

Anello Arcobaleno in oro, opale, tormalina rosa, citrino, ametista
Brent Neale Winston, anello Arcobaleno in oro, opale, tormalina rosa, citrino, ametista
Anello in oro e zaffiri di diversi colori
Polly Wales, anello in oro e zaffiri di diversi colori
Anello Mimosa Rainbow
Damiani, anello Mimosa Rainbow
Orecchini Rainbow con diamanti e zaffiri multicolori
James Ganh, orecchini Rainbow con diamanti e zaffiri multicolori
Bracciale Rainbow di Sutra, 110 carati di zaffiri multicolori
Bracciale Rainbow di Sutra, 110 carati di zaffiri multicolori
Dolce & Gabbana, collana della collezione Rainbow
Dolce & Gabbana, collana della collezione Rainbow
Stephen Webster collare d'oro bianco 18 carati con diamanti neri, citrini, ametiste, rhodoliti, granati rossi, topazi azzurri, peridoti e ioliti
Stephen Webster collare d’oro bianco 18 carati con diamanti neri, citrini, ametiste, rhodoliti, granati rossi, topazi azzurri, peridoti e ioliti
Erickson Beamon collana in vermeil e cristalli Swarovski dipinti a mano
Erickson Beamon collana in vermeil e cristalli Swarovski dipinti a mano
Stephen Webster, bracciale
Stephen Webster, bracciale
Seaman Schepps, collana Rio con pietre preziose e semi preziose multicolore
Seaman Schepps, collana Rio con pietre preziose e semi preziose multicolore
Solange Azagury-Partridge, orecchini in oro bianco 18 carati e gemme cabochon multicolore
Solange Azagury-Partridge, orecchini in oro bianco 18 carati e gemme cabochon multicolore
Noor Fares, anello in oro giallo 18 carati e rodio nero con diamanti, zaffiri ametiste, rubini e tsavoriti
Noor Fares, anello in oro giallo 18 carati e rodio nero con diamanti, zaffiri ametiste, rubini e tsavoriti
Crow’s Nest, anello Dream Feather in oro rosa 18 carati e diamanti multicolore
Crow’s Nest, anello Dream Feather in oro rosa 18 carati e diamanti multicolore
Caspita, anello in oro giallo, rosa e bianco con diamanti incolori, smalto rosso, arancio, giallo, verde, blu e viola
Caspita, anello in oro giallo, rosa e bianco con diamanti incolori, smalto rosso, arancio, giallo, verde, blu e viola

 

Amedeo, anello in argento, marmo e zaffiri multicolore
Amedeo, anello in argento, marmo e zaffiri multicolore
Cada, anelli Magic Color con zaffiri multicolori
Cada, anelli Magic Color con zaffiri multicolori

AS29, anello con zaffiri multicolore
AS29, anello con zaffiri multicolore







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *