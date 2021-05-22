The new diamond jewelery and rock’n’roll of AS29, Maison of designer Audrey Savransky ♦

Tradition, diamonds and rock’n’roll. The rhythm is by Audrey Savransky, the designer and heiress of a family who has been buying and selling the beloved stone of the world from four generations in Belgium. In 2008, Audrey founded AS29 with a conviction: diamonds are not just solitaire rings, in classic shapes and fitted to classic jewels that fill the boutiques. He designed jewelery lines of bold, modern, aggressive, simple, feminine design. The result is collections that have been successful, especially with those looking for something precious but less traditional.



According to the Belgian Maison, every collection is created with the same precision applied to any chemical compound. Not only that: the name of the line is inspired by the elements of the periodic table (the scheme by which the chemical elements are ordered based on their atomic number), combined with Audrey’s initials and lucky numbers.

The first collections of AS29 were created in a classic color palette that emphasizes the combination of white and black diamonds. They were worn by Kate Moss, Miley Cyrus, Rhianna, Rita Ora, Sienna Miler, Celina Jade. Another glam face of the Maison: in 2014 Audrey was one of the 11 designers invited to pay tribute to Batman’s 75-year-old, creating exclusive superhero-inspired pieces for sale from Colette, Paris.













