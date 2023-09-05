Do you want to work in the world of jewelery and goldsmithing? Italian Exhibition Group, the company that organizes Vicenzaoro, presents the event dedicated to jewelery also as an opportunity for professional training.

Golden Professions

On the subject of promoting goldsmith culture among young people, the initiatives of Confindustria Federorafi launched last year in collaboration with Skuola.net and with the support of Italian Exhibition Group and Vicenzaoro continue. In fact, the second Vlog dedicated to the testimonies of the new generations within manufacturing companies in the sector was launched right after the event. The video made at Vicenzaoro is just one of the actions carried out by the trade association on this issue: the national mapping of goldsmith schools took place in recent months, as well as the possibility of cross-referencing the curriculum vitae of aspiring jewelery operators with the demand for professionalism from companies in the sector.

Trend-seeking students

Also in this edition of Vicenzaoro Inspiration Boards returns, the training project born in collaboration with Laura Inghirami, opinion leader of the jewel, founder & creative director of Donna Jewel, to support the new generations. Vicenzaoro will host the students of the Jewelery Design course of IED, the European Institute of Design in Turin, who will go trend-hunting among the pavilions, interviewing some of the protagonists of the show and photographing the trendiest jewels. The images and interviews will then be published on the Instagram profile @vo.inspiration and on the Vicenzaoro website.



At Vicenzaoro, the changing training needs of the gold-jewelry sector will also be discussed in a talk in which the Vicenza gold sector and the professional schools of the area will be protagonists: on Saturday 9 November Andrea Tomat, president of ITS Cosmo Fashion Academy, and Roberto Peripoli, director of the d’Arte e Mestieri CPV – Veneto Productivity Centre, will discuss the theme together with Elena Donazzan, Councilor for Education, Training, Employment and Equal Opportunities of the Veneto Region.The attention to new talent continues even after the fair. Digital Jewelry Week (DJW), the digital project dedicated to aspiring goldsmiths under 30 and created by Dario Rjeili in collaboration with Threedium and with the support of Vicenzaoro, will debut online from 2 to 7 October 2023. It is a virtual space for young designers who want to promote their skills at the end of the training course in the goldsmith field. Last May the DGW launched a contest open to 30 under 30 goldsmiths who compete in the design of an original jewel. The winner will be revealed at Vicenzaoro January 2024, based on the score obtained from the votes of the public collected online and the jury of experts present, and will be able to see his project realized: participation, this time also physically, at the fair is up for grabs.