Vicenzaoro is preparing to celebrate its first 70 years. The event organized by Italian Exhibition Group in January 2024 (from 19th to 23rd at the fair in Vicenza), will be marked by this anniversary. Immediately afterwards, in February Ieg will begin extensive renovation work on the Vicenza exhibition center with the demolition of the old “snail” (pavilion 2) and pavilion 5 for the construction of a new, more functional environment, which will redesign and expand the exhibition capacity of the neighborhood.



The 70 years of Vicenzaoro, however, are summarized in the claim The Heritage for Tomorrow. In 70 years, Vicenzaoro has grown and transformed into one of the three most important B2B jewelry fairs in the world. A success possible thanks to companies, customers, buyers, institutions, associations, media. And, in recent years, thanks to the commitment of Ieg. Born in 1954 from the trade fair of local excellence, the Vicenza goldsmith exhibition, named Vicenzaoro in the 1980s, has built over the decades a heritage of relationships, skills and values that have made it the reference platform for the global industry . The anniversary represents a salient stage for the Vicenza show and its community: it will reaffirm the development and consolidation of its strategic market leadership and will enhance its international reach.An exhibition set up in the pavilions during the January edition will retrace the 70 years of the fair. It will be in seven stages, one for each decade, with the themes, places, treasures, characters and numbers that have contributed to substantiating its iconic allure over the years. Including visits from Diego Armando Maradona, and the former President of the Republic Francesco Cossiga. A celebratory logo characterizes all communication, together with online content accessible to the entire community.At the centre, however, there is the link between the fair and jewellery, one of the most important manufacturing sectors for the Veneto region. For this reason, in the heart of the city there are numerous historic goldsmith shops, the Jewelery Museum and a gold route that runs through the centre. And Vicenza will be the protagonist and voice of this seventieth anniversary: during the days of the fair some shop windows in the center will tell the story of VO70 and goldsmithing, also linking online to dedicated content.