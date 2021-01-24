bracciale, COLLANE, vetrina — January 24, 2021 at 4:30 am

John Hardy with Adwoa Aboah




Adwoa Aboah, a 29-year-old model, was born in London into a family that is part of the British nobility. But she suffered from depression and alcohol addiction (from which she recovered). In addition, she launched an association for young women, Gurls Talk, an empowerment platform for women and girls, and for the covid-19 pandemic lei Aboah she proposed the #CreativeTogether initiative, to connect people and fight anxiety. In short, she is not just any model and is considered one of the influential characters in the fashion industry.

Orecchini della collezione Mad Love indossati da Adwoa Aboah
Orecchini della collezione Mad Love indossati da Adwoa Aboah

Now she is also the face of the new collection by John Hardy, a brand founded in Bali, where a silver jewelery workshop is still located (while the company’s headquarters are now in Hong Kong). The collection is called Mad Love and is inspired by authentic and inclusive love. The model also collaborated on the design, with a hand drawn heart. The collection includes 14 pieces, featuring the classic Indian-inspired chains signed by John Hardy, but with super thin links. In addition to silver, there is also a 14-karat salvaged gold version.
Bracciale in argento con cuore
Bracciale in argento con cuore

Collana in oro 14 carati
Collana in oro 14 carati
Adwoa Aboah con collana
Adwoa Aboah con collana
Collana in argento
Collana in argento

Bracciale in oro 14 carati
Bracciale in oro 14 carati







