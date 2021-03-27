H.Stern between gold and silk



Oriental architecture in Brazil. But it is not the work of an archistar who wants to surprise. It is the inspiration for the new collection of the great Maison H.Stern, which has boutiques all over the world, from the United States to Israel, from France to Russia. The new collection is called Seda (silk) and reworks the work of the silkworms in their cocoon surrounded by thin threads which are then used to make men’s suits, scarves or ties. In this case, of course, it is about gold threads, among which small diamonds shine. The design of some pieces, for example the rings, is truly unique, with gold threads that form daring architectural geometries with an oriental flavor.



In short, the Maison continues the work of its founder, Hans Stern, who passed away in 2007. The Brazilian jeweler and businessman has been dubbed the “king of colored gems” by the New York Times and acclaimed by the international media. In fact, Stern began his career in the gemstone sector when he started working at Cristab, a trading company of precious stones and minerals from Brazil. From the fascination for the gems extracted in Brazil, Stern then decided to promote them internationally and, later, to use them for high-end jewels with his own brand.

















