The covid turn off Gabriella Damiani











Covid-19 also claims victims in the world of jewelry. To be irremediably affected by the virus was Gabriella Colombo Damiani, who together with her husband Damiano represented the second generation of the Maison of Valenza, now led by her children Silvia, Guido and Giorgio. Not only wife, but also inspirer, Gabriella Damiani accompanied the growth of the company, which today is one of the great names in jewelry in the world, also thanks to the continuous desire to achieve excellence by knowing how to innovate.



“His contribution was fundamental in the creation and management of the commercial network in which he introduced his personal vision by creating a relationship based on esteem and trust with customers: his attention to the human side was so particular that everyone has always recognized it. and the unmistakable vitality, humanity and generosity appreciated ”, reads a note from the Damiani family. “For her, Damiani was a forge of ideas, a place where projects come to life and important goals are achieved: with her determined spirit combined with her joyful enthusiasm she was able to involve and thrill her children and collaborators, making them feel part of the family Damiani. Those who knew her know that she always had a word and a gesture that was good for everyone and was an exceptional wife, mother and grandmother. Thanks to her design, her goldsmith passion and her aesthetic sensibility, in 1976, Damiani was awarded with Shark, a prestigious Diamonds International Award: first prize in a long series of unparalleled victories that allowed the Italian Maison to express its excellence at an international level “.

















