Ida Callegaro, design trend











Fun, colorful, different: Ida Callegaro’s bijoux surprise with original ideas ♦

In 2010, after having worked with some companies of the Italian jewelry, Ida Callegaro decided to go alone. From his base, a little decentralized in Como (Lombardia), she designs and manufactures its line of jewelry of trendy design. And so time ago she has been selected in an exhibition at the Milan Triennale, the temple of design, and has collaborated with the Museum of Contemporary Art in Bolzano.



In short, in her production, the emphasis is not on precious gems, but the preciousness of the creative process that is the basis of a ring or necklace. All the jewels are silver 925. Ida Callegaro proposed some lines like Fire, a collection that uses a kind of little stick askew with colored pearls, precious stones and enamels, to earrings and rings double. Pearls, instead, is the name of a line with rings that don’t have the shape as circle, but rather they look like a letter U, which are attached to the pearls.















