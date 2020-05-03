The Contrarié jewels of Recarlo











Contrary to what one might suppose, the term contrarié in jewelry means harmony in love affairs. The name contrarié means open rings or bracelets. So if you want to give a contrarié jewel, you must know that you are not choosing something that the recipient will not find contrary. On the contrary, in fact. After this quarrel of words, let’s move on to describe the new Contrarié jewels by Recarlo, Maison of Valenza (Italy) specialized in diamond jewelery.



In this case other jewels of the Contrarié line, which are part of the Anniversary collection. The name says it all: they are jewels to give as gifts for special occasions. Mother’s Day, 10, 20, 30 and over years of marriage, the birth of a child, etc. The Contrarié line developed with the ring and the three-turn bracelet, to which another bracelet and a necklace were added. Rings, necklaces and bracelets resume the stylistic canons with scaled heart cut diamonds: a distinctive specialty of the Maison.

















