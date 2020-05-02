Zebrak, the best of the past











Vintage jewelry collected and offered for sale by the two Zebrak boutiques in London and the Principality of Monaco ♦

If you have a passion for antique jewelry with charm, extremely rare, that have a history, take note of this address: 139th New Bond Street, London. Or, if you are near the French Riviera, you can go to Monte Carlo, in the Principality of Monaco, at 1 Boulevard du Jardin Exotique. In both towns you will find a boutique Zebrak, company founded in 1985 by brother and sister, Adam and Tracy Zebrak. With 30 years of experience behind it, instead of designing new lines of jewelry, they have preferred to hunt for the best, in the past. They are jewels that, as good wine, improve with the passing of years, and have even more charm.



A profession that the two can do well because Adam and Tracy have a fantastic knowledge of jewelry and antiques. In recent years they have managed to put together one of the most important collections of jewelery, carefully selected. Tracy has been a member for 30 years of the Gemmological Association of Great Britain and was often called by its wealthy clients for expertise on gems and jewelry. An activity that has enabled her to buy a profound experience of vintage jewelry. In Zebrak boutique, whose spirit they chose as a brand two zebras, you can find anything from vintage Cartier to rare Lalique jewelry. A small paradise for fans and collectors. Federico Graglia















