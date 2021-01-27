The colors of Venice by Linea Italia











Not far from Venice, in Costabissara, Murano artisans bring elaborate glass beads which are transformed into jewels by Linea Italia, a company managed by the Loison family since 1986. Linea Italia is now led by Tranquillo Loison, who has accumulated extensive experience in goldsmithing as an entrepreneur and as a trade representative in the goldsmith sector. In addition to making silver and Murano glass jewelery, Linea Italia develops jewelery lines for other companies in the sector.



The Murano glass used for Linea Italia jewels is the name that characterizes the artistic glass made in Murano, an island in the Venice lagoon: a tradition that has its roots over the centuries. The first documents on Venetian glass art date back to the year 982. Linea Italia, however, also creates classic-style 925 silver jewelry. The multi-strand necklaces represent the top of the production and are added to the series of jewels with colored Murano glass.

















