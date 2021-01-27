Argento, COLLANE — January 27, 2021 at 4:20 am

The colors of Venice by Linea Italia




Not far from Venice, in Costabissara, Murano artisans bring elaborate glass beads which are transformed into jewels by Linea Italia, a company managed by the Loison family since 1986. Linea Italia is now led by Tranquillo Loison, who has accumulated extensive experience in goldsmithing as an entrepreneur and as a trade representative in the goldsmith sector. In addition to making silver and Murano glass jewelery, Linea Italia develops jewelery lines for other companies in the sector.

Collana con vetro di Murano e argento
Collana con vetro di Murano e argento

The Murano glass used for Linea Italia jewels is the name that characterizes the artistic glass made in Murano, an island in the Venice lagoon: a tradition that has its roots over the centuries. The first documents on Venetian glass art date back to the year 982. Linea Italia, however, also creates classic-style 925 silver jewelry. The multi-strand necklaces represent the top of the production and are added to the series of jewels with colored Murano glass.
Collana con vetro di Murano, con foglia d'oro e foglia d'argento
Collana con vetro di Murano, con foglia d'oro e foglia d'argento

Bracciale in argento dorato
Bracciale in argento dorato
Collana e orecchini con vetro di Murano
Collana e orecchini con vetro di Murano
Collana con perle di Murano verde acqua
Collana con perle di Murano verde acqua
Collana multifilo con pendente
Collana multifilo con pendente

Collana a maglie intrecciate in argento rodiato
Collana a maglie intrecciate in argento rodiato







