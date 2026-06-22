Bracelets and necklaces with precise geometric designs in gold and diamonds, and a special patented color.

Alessa is a jewelry brand based in Dubai, but its products are distributed worldwide, from Mykonos (Greece) to Nuremberg (Germany), from Eindhoven (Netherlands) to New York (USA). After an initial phase, the brand is now led by Yuvraj Pahuja, a GIA-certified gemologist from a family of Indian origin that has been involved in the jewelry world for five generations. At the age of 13, Yuvraj Pahuja began learning the trade directly in his family’s jewelry factory in the Middle East.

The Maison’s jewels, however, are not inspired by traditional Indian jewelry nor by the somewhat elaborate workmanship often used in Eastern countries. Alessa Jewelry instead focuses on geometric motifs, with triangles forming repeating patterns, like an architectural decoration. Another Alessa signature is the use of a special patented color that’s “more durable than enamel,” explains Pahuja, and which comes with a lifetime guarantee. It’s used to color small details in jewelry made of yellow, white, or rose gold, often featuring pavé diamonds.