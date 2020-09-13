Jared Lehr, jewels for the stars











The jewels of the stars was signed by Jared Lehr, a designer who is takeing off in Hollywood ♦ ︎

He looks like an actor, lives in Hollywood, attends the world of cinema. Yet it does not participate in films and television productions. Jared Lehr, in fact, is a jeweler. Although he offers his work a broader definition: “I do not make jewels, I make art to wear”, he says without false modesty.

His style? Strong, irreverent, with jewels with irregular shapes, with large stones in bold colors.



The son of a jeweler-architect, Sam Lehr, after attending the Fashion Institute of Technology, in 2015 Jared gave life to his very exclusive brand. It produces a few pieces, but very precious and sold at a consequent price (sometime its jewels exceed 100,000 dollars). Also because he himself often goes to Africa, South America, Asia to select and buy the stones to use. In particular, he loves the family of tourmalines: green, blue, red and pink. In particular, those of the variety indicolite (blue-green): considers them more beautiful than emeralds. His ability to reveal himself sympathetic, his undoubted good looks, together with the ability to enhance the great stones of color that he uses for his jewels have made him rise in the ranking of the favorite jewelers of many stars. Margherita Donato















