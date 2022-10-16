









Color challenges for diamond enthusiasts (and investors). After the record-breaking pink diamonds, a new auction is expected but centered on a different shade, blue. This time it is Sotheby’s to present a group of eight fancy blue diamonds, which have been valued in total over 70 million dollars. Diamonds will be the protagonists of several Magnificent Jewels auctions, this winter and next spring. The name given to these gems, The De Beers Exceptional Blue Collection, indicates their origin: the company specializing in “women-friendly” stones.



The eight diamonds have different shapes and weights: they include an oval brilliant cut diamond of 1.22 carats, one step cut of 11.29 carats, for a total weight of 32.09 carats between them. Three diamonds will be offered this year: a 5.53-carat fancy blue at auction scheduled in Geneva on November 9, a 3.24-carat diamond and a 2.08-carat diamond in New York on December 7th. De Beers and Diacore paid a total of $ 40.36 million for five rough blue diamonds from the Cullinan mine weighing 85.62 carats in November 2020. In nearly two years, Diacore has cut and polished the five rough stones to create the eight blue diamonds from the collection that Sotheby’s now presents.The valuation of diamonds of this type is quite difficult. Suffice it to say that the 11.29 has an estimate of between 28 and 50 million dollars.