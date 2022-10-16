









Online fine jewelry at Sotheby’s, at the same time as Milan Jewelery Week. The Sotheby’s auction, for the pleasure of collectors, is centered on high-end jewels. For example, the catalog includes a Colombian emerald and diamond ring (estimate € 200,000-300,000). Also in emeralds and diamonds is a Piccini necklace with pendant (estimate 30,000-50,000 euros).



Among the lots on sale there is also a Jacques Timey bracelet embellished with rare rubies and diamonds from Burma (estimate: 50,000-80,000 euros). Also noteworthy are two rings with untreated diamonds and sapphires from Burma and Ceylon in a very rare shade of blue, a ring with diamond and Burmese sapphire (60,000-100,000 euros) and a ring with diamond and Celyon sapphire (30,000-50,000 euros) . The auction closes on Wednesday 19th October. Exhibition at Soheby’s, in Milan, from 10.00 to 13.00 and from 14.00 to 18.00.

