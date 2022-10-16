









There is a first time for everyone, even for those who are newborns or, more likely, for mothers. The leBebé accessible jewelry line is enriched with a collection that focuses on pearls. The collection consists of 14 pieces in 9-karat white or yellow gold, with pearls and, in some cases, a small diamond. The jewels, as per the tradition of the brand, are proposed as a gift for important moments such as graduation and birthday, but also for weddings. And, of course, as a gift linked to the birth of a baby, as in the identikit of the brand. In fact, the jewels do not lack the classic shape of a boy or girl, which distinguishes the entire production of leBebè.



The Le Perle collection includes the classic single strand necklace and bracelet. The pearls have a diameter of 4.5 / 5 millimeters. a little larger, 6 / 6.5 mm, the pearl of the single earring in white gold and yellow gold, also with the two silhouettes of a boy or girl. Some indicative prices: the pearl necklace with small diamond 340 euros. The bracelet, also with a diamond, 240 euros. The single earring 130 euros.