Alarm for the very big earrings











Pay attention to the earrings too big: they can cause damage, especially if worn frequently. Here's what you need to know about the maxi earrings ♦

According to Dana Oliver, the Executive Fashion and Beauty Editor, of the online publication The Huffington Post, giant earrings are dangerous for the wearer. An article on the American edition of the web newspaper published long ago reported the opinion of plastic surgeon Edward Miranda, according to three main risks caused by overly heavy earrings:

Mild infection can occur, typically soon after the initial piercing.

Because the worn earrings add weight to the lobe through a thin strip of skin, the wear given by the force of gravity will lengthen the lobe by turning the hole from round to oval. In the long run, the lobe can even break and split into two.

The large earrings, especially the circle ones, can easily get caught up in clothes or be torn by a child, with the consequent laceration of the lobe.

Surgical interventions

The danger is so real that there are specialist doctors in the reconstruction of the lobes. A face lift, to reconstruct the lower part damaged by overly heavy earrings is widespread. The procedure includes two options: one for a lobe in which the piercing has stretched the lobe, and the second is to thicken the ears that have simply become thinner with age. The cost of the intervention varies, in the US, between 1,500 and 3 thousand dollars. In any case, the lobe no longer returns as before. So be careful not to overdo it with ultra-heavy earrings. Giulia Netrese
















