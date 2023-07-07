The New York jewels of Mason and Books

Jewelery with elaborate, modern shapes, with a touch of colour, where the design balances the use of stones, often cut and set in a creative way: Mason and Books is one of the New York brands that occupies the fine jewelery space. She’s also one of the youngest: she debuted in 2021, but her creator, Jemie Books, has a long career behind her. Born in the big American city, she has covered the chapters of her career in the world of fashion and accessories, before diving headlong into jewelry. After studying at Camberwell College of the Arts, she was managing director of the jewelery brand Julie Baker Design, but she was also involved in handbags and small leather goods at Kara Ross and chief operating officer at Hayward Finesse, another accessories brand.

Even if jewels, she says, have always been one of her passions. Dream that came true. Her name from her brand includes her daughter’s second name, Mason, and her son’s initials, Miller. The jewels are made in a laboratory in New York City, while the designer takes care of the conception and prepares the sketches.