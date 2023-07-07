Orecchini scomponibili in tre elementi con diamanti, morganite e tormalina
Orecchini scomponibili in tre elementi con diamanti, morganite e tormalina

The New York jewels of Mason and Books

Jewelery with elaborate, modern shapes, with a touch of colour, where the design balances the use of stones, often cut and set in a creative way: Mason and Books is one of the New York brands that occupies the fine jewelery space. She’s also one of the youngest: she debuted in 2021, but her creator, Jemie Books, has a long career behind her. Born in the big American city, she has covered the chapters of her career in the world of fashion and accessories, before diving headlong into jewelry. After studying at Camberwell College of the Arts, she was managing director of the jewelery brand Julie Baker Design, but she was also involved in handbags and small leather goods at Kara Ross and chief operating officer at Hayward Finesse, another accessories brand.

Anello con tormalina di 4,2 carati, oro 14 carati e diamanti
4.2 carat tourmaline, 14 carat gold and diamond ring

Even if jewels, she says, have always been one of her passions. Dream that came true. Her name from her brand includes her daughter’s second name, Mason, and her son’s initials, Miller. The jewels are made in a laboratory in New York City, while the designer takes care of the conception and prepares the sketches.

Orecchini con diamanti, tanzanite, opale etiope e calcedonio blu
Earrings with diamonds, tanzanite, Ethiopian opal and blue chalcedony
Bracciale Ribbon Wrap tubogas, in oro e diamanti
Tubogas Ribbon Wrap bracelet, in gold and diamonds
Orecchini con diamanti, crisoprasio, opale menta e opale paraiba
Earrings with diamonds, chrysoprase, mint opal and paraiba opal
Anello Nautilus in oro 14 carati e peridoto
Nautilus ring in 14K gold and peridot
Anello Folded Chiffon in oro 14 carati e diamante
Folded Chiffon ring in 14K gold and diamond

Collana con ciondolo in oro 18 carati e zaffiri

