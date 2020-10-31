The bracelet becomes a game with 2Jewels











Bijoux for everyone, especially for the very young. The idea is to combine a game component with clothing accessories, in this case 2Jewels brand women’s bracelets. The intention translates into Play together, a line of jewelry that passed through the Play Book, a game-book created to guide the customer in choosing the bijoux. With the game you can create your own bracelet directly in the store: the moment of purchase becomes fun. But not only that: it is also possible to play online. Once you have your own combination, you can download it and go to the store to buy it or, alternatively, start the game again and create new ones for yourself or your friends.



The game built around the collection proposes a path of simple questions, which leads to the choice of a symbol and one of the five messages in possible combination, to create the bracelet, the result of a unique and very personal experience. The Play together by 2Jewels collection consists of a line of singles, chains with 316L steel charms, sometimes decorated with enamel or crystals, to be hooked together two by two to make the complete bracelet, choosing a symbol and combining it with your favorite message .



The singles of the Symbols category are composed of a groumette chain and charms, single or in groups of three depending on the themes, and explore the moments that best describe the path of life: love, the most expensive anniversaries, great passions, friendship, loved ones, family, for a total of 65 different references.



For example, the shaped cupid pendant, the single with three pacifier-shaped charms, rocking pony and foot all speak of the birth of a new life. There is no lack of color, with the enamels of symbols dedicated to travel or passions: city, sea, ballet shoes. Among the symbols are also the initials: the whole alphabet is available to represent oneself or a special person, whoever he is.



The singles belonging to the Messages are instead proposed in combination with each symbol and collect a series of phrases and quotes in which to recognize and be represented. This time the chain is rolò, while the charms are round or heart-shaped and contain inscriptions engraved in black for a total of 52 references.













