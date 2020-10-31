Great jewels at the online auction with Christie’s











Great jewels at auction, but online. It is the obligatory trend of this period. The sale, Christie’s Important Jewels, takes place from November 4th to 18th and includes a wide range of jewels from different eras, from the late 18th century to the present day. A group of Victorian insect brooches, opulent Belle Epoque and Art Deco jewelery, bold yellow gold and enamel gems from the 1960s to 1980s, and a wide selection of contemporary pieces signed by the most renowned jewelery houses are on sale of the world including Bulgari, Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Graff and Tiffany & Co.



The main lots of the sale include an elegant Edwardian wreath-shaped tiara (estimate 45,000-65,000 pounds), an Art Deco bracelet with diamonds and cabochon rubies by Drayson (40,000-60,000 pounds), a rare antique necklace with a diamond collar and a detachable cluster pendant (100,000-150,000) and a limited edition Crash diamond bracelet watch from Cartier (40,000-60,000).



A cultured pearl, diamond and enamel bracelet, formerly owned by Dame Vera Lynn (aka Vera Margaret Welch, was a British singer who died aged 103), will be sold for the benefit of The Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity Established by Dame Vera in 2001, the association has helped more than 600 families who have children with cerebral palsy. The bracelet features an enamel plaque depicting the iconic image of blue birds flying over the white cliffs of Dover in reference to Dame Vera’s great record of wartime victories. This special and very personal bracelet was made in 2007 by Queen Harry Collins jeweler on the occasion of Dame Vera’s 90th birthday.

















