The animals by Angry

Luxury jewels, small works of art that only a few Maisons are able to produce, but also design and construction at all stages. Angry Gioielli, one of the realities of the goldsmith world of Valenza, proposes itself as a partner for those who want to create high jewelery collections. for example, it has also organized a center dedicated to prototypes, conceived as a laboratory for product development. But the company also produces jewellery, unique pieces, with its brand. The creative imagination of Fabio Angri assisted by his wife Alessia, takes the form of bold and high-impact jewels.

One of the brightest lines of the Maison is, for example, the animalier one. As in the tiger-shaped ring with pavé diamonds and a tanzanite of 25.73 carats. Or in another toucan-shaped ring made with black diamonds, colored sapphires and enamel, as well as the one in the shape of an octopus composed of gold, Tahitian pearl and diamonds. On the other hand, a necklace in the shape of flowering jasmine with white and green diamonds and enamel draws inspiration from flora: these are some examples of the production of the Piedmontese Maison.