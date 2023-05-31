Serendipity high jewelery between waves and Monet

Serendipity is an unplanned lucky discovery, and for this reason the sea can be one of the places to find it. Serendipity Jewelry is the brand founded in Paris in 2017 by Christine Chen, who discovered her passion for stones over ten years ago, on the occasion of a trip to Australia, and thanks to a chance encounter, which suggested the name of the Maison . Now the designer combines the concept of surprise with that of waves, but not only, just in time for the move to 16 Place Vendôme.

A line of new jewels is dedicated to the ocean and is called Riding the wave. Part of this series is a necklace inlaid with diamonds to resemble rolling waves, with a drop-shaped crystal aqua hanging below and a white Australian pearl dotting between. In addition, the lapis lazuli bead tassel also adds a unique sparkle to the luster of the shimmering necklace. A ring reproduces the soft waves of the sea with small pavé diamonds and a pearl in the centre.

The Secret d’Iris collection is instead inspired by the flower which has been the national symbol of France since the Middle Ages. This collection includes a necklace worked as if it were lace, with pink tourmaline and a pair of earrings. Platinum and diamonds seem to become hand-embroidered lace. It’s always France that inspired Monet’s The Gardens of Secret d’Iris earrings. The impressionist painter painted flowers in paintings from his last period. Serendipity transforms the garden into earrings with tanzanites, tourmalines, aquamarines, sapphires, amethysts, tsavorites, purple sapphires.

High jewelery also with a Paraíba tourmaline ring dedicated to Monet’s Garden, which depicts the flowers that bloom in spring. The main stone is an oval shaped Paraiba, embellished with tourmalines, pink sapphires, tsavorites and sapphires.