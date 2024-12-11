Web, social media and the founder’s undeniable photogenicity have turbocharged Amabile, the jewelry brand created by Martina Strazzer. During Black Friday, Amabile received, according to the brand, 40,000 orders in just a few days. An enviable result even for many more famous competing brands. Amabile’s Black Friday, thanks to discounts of 20% and 40% on ongoing and more recent collections, reached the 70% threshold on products that were running out for the first time in the brand’s history, with strong online sales that put the online shop to the test.



Continued purchases, Amabile still testifies, even during the night hours when the waiting list lightened. The result, the company explains, is not only the proposal of a simple piece of jewelry, but also a symbol of belonging to a community and sharing the values ​​that define the brand. On Black Friday Amabile also announced the launch of the Charmi black, a pendant in an all-black version, which sold out even before the promotions began. But the sales data show a great demand for all Amabile collections, even those less recent or linked to themes that are not entirely current, a sign that the passion for the brand surpasses the seasonality of the collections offered.

