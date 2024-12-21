Bracciale Le Visage de l’Eclipse, parte superiore
Bracciale Le Visage de l’Eclipse di Lydia Courteille

The 21 Most Whimsical Jewels of the Year

A collection of rings that make originality their flag. Too much? ♦︎

The difference between being original and being bizarre is very subtle. Many acclaimed designers offer jewelry that a few years ago might have seemed too whimsical, but which now gather consensus and admiration. This is not always the case, however. Especially among those who make jewelry in an artisanal way, people often go overboard in the search for novelty at all costs. In short, there are jewels that make strangeness their main feature. Granted, what for some is excessive, for others can be pleasantly different from the usual. A question of taste.

We decided to collect, for example, the 21 most whimsical rings of the year.

Spilla-ornamento per collana o bracciale Moon Fairy & Rose
Moon Fairy & Rose rotating brooch or bracelet by Celeste Wu. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Also in this case, the term whimsical is to be understood as something outside the ordinary, that is, classic jewelry, such as a necklace with a string of pearls, a white gold ring with a diamond, or a gold bracelet. All perfect jewels, let’s be clear, but there are also designers and even big Maisons that favor creativity, sometimes pushed to the limit, with daring creations, unusual materials, original inspirations.

Roberto Coin, Dragon Limited Edition. indossato Copyright: gioiellis.com
Roberto Coin, Dragon Limited Edition. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Floweye, Antonia Ascolillo
Floweye, Antonia Ascolillo
Collana pungitopo in titanio, oro bianco, diamanti, kunzite cabochon di 73 carati. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Holly necklace in titanium, white gold, diamonds, 73-carat kunzite cabochon, Filippo G&G. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Anello con quarzo, zaffiri e diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Ring with quartz, sapphires and diamonds by Silvio Ancora. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Bracciale-scultura-pol-bury-oro-bianco-e-giallo-18kt-
Sculpture bracelet by Pol Bury in 18-carat white and yellow gold
Gismondi 1754, bracciale con tanzanite di 39,54 carati, diamanti di 16,18 carati. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Gismondi 1754, bracelet with 39.54-carat tanzanite, 16.18-carat diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Alison Lou, earrings
Alison Lou, earrings
Seaman Schepps, spilla con scena marina realizzata con nefrite giada e alghe dorate, tormalina rosa,iolite, conchiglie di tormalina watermelon, oro, acquamarina, perle e diamanti
Seaman Schepps, brooch with a marine scene made with nephrite jade and golden algae, pink tourmaline, iolite, watermelon tourmaline shells, gold, aquamarine, pearls and diamonds
Bracciale in oro con la forma di teschio di ariete
Gold bracelet in the shape of a ram’s skull by Vicky Shawe. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Anello tigre con pavé di diamanti bianchi e neri e tanzanite di 25,73 carati by Angry
Tiger ring with pavé of black and white diamonds and tanzanite of 25.73 carats by Angry. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Gübelin, Vibrant Wings, sapphire and titanium
Gübelin, Vibrant Wings, sapphire and titanium
Bracciale in titanio e diamanti
J’Or, bracelet in titanium and diamonds. Copyright:copyright: gioiellis.com
L'anello si può scomporre in due elementi
The Sicis ring can be broken down into two elements. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Bracciale Puzzle in oro bianco e diamanti bianchi e neri. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Puzzle bracelet in white gold and black and white diamonds by Akillis. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Series Lollipop Opal Brooch, with diamonds, tanzanites, tsavorites, enamel and aluminium
Lollipop brooch with opal, diamonds, tanzanite, tsavorite, enamel, aluminum by A.Win.Sui
Bracciale a forma di farfalla en tremblant, in oro bianco, zaffiri. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Staurino bracelet in the shape of a butterfly en tremblant, in white gold, sapphires. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Spilla Red Lotus Under The Sun, con un centinaio di rubini burmesi per 53,97 carati e tsavoriti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Red Lotus Under The Sun brooch by Diana Zhang, with a hundred Burmese rubies for 53.97 carats and tsavorites. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Spina Upside Down Hoops Silver/Gold
Upside Down Hoops Silver/Gold plug by Marco Panconesi
Spilla della collezione Zen Renaissance in titanio, lacca, diamanti, opali. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Brooch by Aso Leon from the Zen Renaissance collection in titanium, lacquer, diamonds, opals. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Bracciale in porcellana, cubic zirconia, ottone placcato oro
