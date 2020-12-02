Korloff, 88-facets challenge

The brilliant, or round, cut of diamonds was introduced at the beginning of the twentieth century to enhance the reflections of the stone. The result is the stones with the classic cut that includes 57 facets, or 58 if the apex (the lower part) is not pointed. Making a diamond with a perfectly symmetrical round cut is not easy, but there are those who think it is not enough. Korloff, a French Maison of Russian origins, is part of that small circle that has the ambition to innovate. And so he introduced two proprietary cuts: the Korloff Cut 73, octagonal, and the Korloff Cut 88, rectangular cut with 88 facets.



The number 88 is not accidental: it refers, in fact, to the 88 carats of the Korloff Black Diamond, which is considered the largest black diamond in the world and which is a pride (inheritance of the Russian family that gave the brand its name) and symbol of the company.



Of course, to obtain a perfect result you also need a stone, a diamond, which is of good quality, also in terms of color and clarity. In any case, Korloff also offers jewelry with this type of diamond shape, which is made by the professionals of Antwerp and are identifiable by the laser engraving of an individual number on the stone’s girdle, while their quality is attested by a certificate of the International Gemological Institute. Korloff’s jewels, however, are not all with diamonds of this type. Indeed, most of the jewels offered by the French house use diamonds with the usual cut.

















