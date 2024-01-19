The Italian jewelery industry shines like what it produces. The data from the fifth edition of the economic survey promoted by the Club degli Orafi Italia – Intesa Sanpaolo, presented at VicenzaOro, seem at first sight as sweet as honey for businesses: in 2023 it rose to 44% (from 39% in June) percentage of those who declare a growing turnover. The survey was carried out between November and December 2023 on approximately 30 companies in the sector.



However, 2024 opens with greater uncertainty, due to the economic slowdown in many countries and geopolitical tensions. And considering the Istat production index, we note a progressive worsening during 2023, with an average of the first ten months a slight decline (-1.4%), however more contained than the data for the fashion system (-6 ,6%).

The data from this fifth edition of the economic survey confirm that the gold sector, despite the uncertainties in the global economic panorama, demonstrates a unique response capacity on the Italian production panorama. In anticipation of the slowdown in the international economy, especially in the first part of the year, it will be crucial for companies in the sector to focus on strengthening their competitiveness through targeted investments. This strategic approach will allow us to capture the recovery in demand and maintain a robust presence on international markets.

Giorgio Villa, President of the Italian Goldsmiths’ Club



The Istat turnover index in the period January-October 2023 shows a growth of 8.5% for the goldsmith sector, better than the fashion system (+3.3%) and the total manufacturing sector (-0.1%). A result achieved above all thanks to exports despite a context of stable global demand (+0.3% in quantity), Italian exports of precious jewelery stood at 6.8 billion euros, growing in value of +12.3% and with quantities holding steady (+0.9%). In essence: the number of jewels or semi-finished products sold increases slightly, but at a higher price. It must be added, however, that the increase is also a reflection of inflation.

The reference scenario is conditioned by the overall slowdown that is also occurring in this sector which, however, has shown in recent years a good ability to respond to crises, also the result of the process of competitive strengthening. Even in a more uncertain context, it will be crucial to support the propensity to invest to strengthen the level of innovation and efficiency of the processes; these factors will have to coexist and maximize the strengths of the sector such as craftsmanship and production flexibility.

Stefania Trenti, Industry and Local Economies Research, Intesa Sanpaolo



The markets that fared best are (surprisingly) the Chinese and Turkish ones, two economies that are not experiencing their best form. In detail: the United States (+6.3%) and France (+14.2%) are growing, but above all Switzerland (+43.6%), logistics hub of luxury fashion houses, Turkey (+59.5%) and China (+16.7%). Other numbers: in 2022, Italy confirmed itself as the first European exporter in the sector, with 8.2 billion euros, and the fifth globally, with a share of 10.1%, an improvement compared to 8 .3% of 2019.



For 2024, operators’ expectations show greater prudence, especially for smaller companies, while for medium-large companies there remain 50% of respondents who expect a growing turnover. Confirming the worsening in demand expectations, the Istat production index also highlights a progressive slowdown during 2023 which leads the data for the first 10 months to record a slight decline (-1.4%), however smaller than the fashion system (-6.6%).

