Gioielli Buddha to Buddha
Gioielli Buddha to Buddha

Traveling with Buddha to Buddha

A long journey that started from Holland, passed through Asia and returned to Amsterdam, where Buddha to Buddha designs his jewels, which are then handcrafted in Bali. A story that began in 1997 when the Dutchman Batul Loomans left for India in the classic search for the meaning of life. In between meditation and reflection on deeper concepts, Batul began designing a link bracelet. A non-random choice, because the rings that make up the jewel for the founder of the Maison are also a representation of the union between two people. Furthermore, the bracelet had to be heavy, for a symbolic representation of resistance. The project was then transformed into jewelery together with a local silversmith.

Nathalie, multi chain necklace silver
Nathalie, multi chain necklace silver

Buddha to Buddha was born like this. Today it is a company that creates jewelery in silver, but also in 14 carat gold and leather, with the contribution of artisans from the Indonesian island. They are not low quality ethnic jewels: bracelets, rings and earrings are in a premium range. Furthermore, the Maison’s invitation is not to forget the spiritual values from which it started. The connection with its customers is not late-hippy, but linked to very current sensitivity and aesthetic tastes, between new age and genderless. The jewels are currently distributed in Northern Europe, Great Britain and the United States.
Orecchini Ellen in oro 14 carati
Ellen earrings in 14k gold

Anello Ellen in oro 14 carati
Ellen ring in 14k gold
Bracciale Ellen in oro 14 carati
Ellen bracelet in 14k gold
Anello Ben in oro 14 carati
Ben ring in 14k gold
Bracciale Nathalie in argento
Nathalie bracelet in silver
Batul Loomans durante il suo viaggio in India
Batul Loomans during his trip to India

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Collana di alta gioielleria di Roberto Coin
Previous Story

The 2024 forecast for jewelry

Collana in oro 18 carati Marrakech
Next Story

Marco Bicego for Valentine’s Day

Latest from Showroom