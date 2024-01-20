A long journey that started from Holland, passed through Asia and returned to Amsterdam, where Buddha to Buddha designs his jewels, which are then handcrafted in Bali. A story that began in 1997 when the Dutchman Batul Loomans left for India in the classic search for the meaning of life. In between meditation and reflection on deeper concepts, Batul began designing a link bracelet. A non-random choice, because the rings that make up the jewel for the founder of the Maison are also a representation of the union between two people. Furthermore, the bracelet had to be heavy, for a symbolic representation of resistance. The project was then transformed into jewelery together with a local silversmith.



Buddha to Buddha was born like this. Today it is a company that creates jewelery in silver, but also in 14 carat gold and leather, with the contribution of artisans from the Indonesian island. They are not low quality ethnic jewels: bracelets, rings and earrings are in a premium range. Furthermore, the Maison’s invitation is not to forget the spiritual values from which it started. The connection with its customers is not late-hippy, but linked to very current sensitivity and aesthetic tastes, between new age and genderless. The jewels are currently distributed in Northern Europe, Great Britain and the United States.

