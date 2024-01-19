Orion Ring, 18kt Black Gold Champagne, Diamonds, Ruby Sapphires
Marco Dal Maso and the rings of Orion

In Greek mythology Orion was a gigantic supernatural hunter, born from the union of Euryale, a Gorgon, and Poseidon, god of the sea. This myth gave its name to a set of stars visible during winter in the northern celestial hemisphere. Orion is one of the 88 modern constellations and among the 48 constellations listed by Ptolemy, a famous 2nd century astronomer. In short, Orion is a mythical name that is reflected in the stars and, now, also in jewelry. Orione was inspired by Marco Dal Maso, a jeweler from Vicenza who, alongside men’s jewellery, which continues to be an important part of his work, also offers lines for women.

Orion Ring 18kt Black Gold, White Diamonds, Blue Sapphire
The Orione collection is one of these: it consists of a long series of rings created by hand by the Maison founded by the designer. Orion rings have a well-defined style, where luxury is tempered with almost tribal hints. Jewelry that is made with gold, diamonds and precious stones such as blue, pink or yellow sapphires, and emeralds. A constellation of gems which, in some models, coexist with the touch of color of the enamel.

Orion Ring 18kt Yellow Gold, Champagne Diamonds
Ring 18kt Rose Gold, Black Diamonds
18kt Black Gold, White Diamonds, Emerald
