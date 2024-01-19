In Greek mythology Orion was a gigantic supernatural hunter, born from the union of Euryale, a Gorgon, and Poseidon, god of the sea. This myth gave its name to a set of stars visible during winter in the northern celestial hemisphere. Orion is one of the 88 modern constellations and among the 48 constellations listed by Ptolemy, a famous 2nd century astronomer. In short, Orion is a mythical name that is reflected in the stars and, now, also in jewelry. Orione was inspired by Marco Dal Maso, a jeweler from Vicenza who, alongside men’s jewellery, which continues to be an important part of his work, also offers lines for women.



The Orione collection is one of these: it consists of a long series of rings created by hand by the Maison founded by the designer. Orion rings have a well-defined style, where luxury is tempered with almost tribal hints. Jewelry that is made with gold, diamonds and precious stones such as blue, pink or yellow sapphires, and emeralds. A constellation of gems which, in some models, coexist with the touch of color of the enamel.