Collezione Luce e Leggerezza
Collezione Luce e Leggerezza

Design and jewels with Ellesanti

Design, technology, innovation. They are three elements in one in the design of Laura Santi, who founded the Ellesanti brand in Padua. Where Elle stands for the initial of Laura, but also for the feminine personal pronoun she, in French. Laura Santi, like other designers, also began her professional life in another world. She graduated in Occupational Psychology and worked as a consultant in human resources and business organization for various companies and public bodies. Since 2005 she has branched out into the fields of design, graphic design, product packaging and marketing and has created home accessories, but also jewellery.

Collana multifilo in caucciù
Collana multifilo in caucciù

The Ellesanti brand arrived a couple of years ago. The brand focuses entirely on simplicity, geometry, precision. The materials used are simple, for example rubber for multi-strand necklaces, or rhodium-plated or gilded brass together with silver elements. But also chains in simple malleable steel wire. The latest collection is inspired by Light and Lightness, and was presented at the Milan Design Week at Bottega Brera, in the main courtyard of the Pinacoteca, together with an installation with a dress made of very fine organza fabric, suspended in the center of the exhibition space.
Bracciale nodo marino in acciaio
Bracciale nodo marino in acciaio

Collana con filo in acciaio
Collana con filo in acciaio
Collana in tessuto di rame argentato e colorato, chiusura magnetica in acciaio
Collana in tessuto di rame argentato e colorato, chiusura magnetica in acciaio
Orecchini con tubini in ottone rodiato o dorato e perno in argento
Orecchini con tubini in ottone rodiato o dorato e perno in argento

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Orologio da tasca, noto come jacquemart. Genf, ca. 1800. Ottone dorato, rame cesellato, dorato, argentato, smalto flinqué, 7,7 cm di altezza, 5,55 cm di diametro, 2,4 cm di spessore. Ginevra, Museo d’arte e storia
Previous Story

Also clocks and automatons at GemGeneve

2023 Messika Brand Campaign, Kendall Jenner. Photo: Marin Laborne
Next Story

Technicolor Messika

Latest from

Collane in acciaio e cubic zirconia

Brosway Wishes

Desire, according to the definition found in the dictionary, is an acute feeling of need to