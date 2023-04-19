Design, technology, innovation. They are three elements in one in the design of Laura Santi, who founded the Ellesanti brand in Padua. Where Elle stands for the initial of Laura, but also for the feminine personal pronoun she, in French. Laura Santi, like other designers, also began her professional life in another world. She graduated in Occupational Psychology and worked as a consultant in human resources and business organization for various companies and public bodies. Since 2005 she has branched out into the fields of design, graphic design, product packaging and marketing and has created home accessories, but also jewellery.



The Ellesanti brand arrived a couple of years ago. The brand focuses entirely on simplicity, geometry, precision. The materials used are simple, for example rubber for multi-strand necklaces, or rhodium-plated or gilded brass together with silver elements. But also chains in simple malleable steel wire. The latest collection is inspired by Light and Lightness, and was presented at the Milan Design Week at Bottega Brera, in the main courtyard of the Pinacoteca, together with an installation with a dress made of very fine organza fabric, suspended in the center of the exhibition space.