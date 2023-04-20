Diamonds created in the laboratory and, therefore, immune from the environmental impact of open pit excavations or mines. Technology has reduced the production cost of gems and more and more companies are offering jewelery with synthetic diamonds, which have the same chemical composition as natural ones. A brand on the rise is the American Grown Brilliance, owned by a group of investors who have set up the holding company AJS Creations. Grown Brilliance diamonds are certified by IGI, which is a specialized gemological institute for lab grown diamonds. In fact, this type of gem also has a certification that photographs the characteristics and quality of the diamond.



Grown Brilliance has started selling loose diamonds on the sly, through Amazon. The brand then evolved and expanded its offer to the jewelery sector, with classic jewels, also made attractive by a very competitive price. The diamonds, perhaps produced in India, one of the countries, together with China, where a large part of the laboratory gems are made, are mounted on jewels in 14 and 18 carat white and yellow gold, for men and women, with prices ranging from 170 to 110,000 dollars.The brand supports Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care Usa, a social welfare organization with headquarters in Mumbai. The association is chaired by Abhay Jasani, an engineer at the Indian Institute of Technology and chairman of the Jasani Group, a leading exporter of diamonds and diamond jewellery.