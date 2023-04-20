Orecchini pendenti in oro bianco e diamanti di laboratorio
Orecchini pendenti in oro bianco e diamanti di laboratorio

Affordable diamond jewelry from Grown Brilliance

Diamonds created in the laboratory and, therefore, immune from the environmental impact of open pit excavations or mines. Technology has reduced the production cost of gems and more and more companies are offering jewelery with synthetic diamonds, which have the same chemical composition as natural ones. A brand on the rise is the American Grown Brilliance, owned by a group of investors who have set up the holding company AJS Creations. Grown Brilliance diamonds are certified by IGI, which is a specialized gemological institute for lab grown diamonds. In fact, this type of gem also has a certification that photographs the characteristics and quality of the diamond.

Collana in oro giallo con diamante lab grown
Collana in oro giallo con diamante lab grown

Grown Brilliance has started selling loose diamonds on the sly, through Amazon. The brand then evolved and expanded its offer to the jewelery sector, with classic jewels, also made attractive by a very competitive price. The diamonds, perhaps produced in India, one of the countries, together with China, where a large part of the laboratory gems are made, are mounted on jewels in 14 and 18 carat white and yellow gold, for men and women, with prices ranging from 170 to 110,000 dollars.
Anelo in oro bianco con diamanti taglio pera
Anelo in oro bianco con diamanti taglio pera

The brand supports Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care Usa, a social welfare organization with headquarters in Mumbai. The association is chaired by Abhay Jasani, an engineer at the Indian Institute of Technology and chairman of the Jasani Group, a leading exporter of diamonds and diamond jewellery.
Orecchini a frange in oro bianco e diamanti di laboratorio
Orecchini a frange in oro bianco e diamanti di laboratorio

Girocollo in oro giallo e diamanti di laboratorio
Girocollo in oro giallo e diamanti di laboratorio
Anello in oro giallo e diamanti di laboratorio
Anello in oro giallo e diamanti di laboratorio

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

2023 Messika Brand Campaign, Kendall Jenner. Photo: Marin Laborne
Previous Story

Technicolor Messika

Next Story

How to make resin jewelry

Latest from vetrina