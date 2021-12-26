









The minimal, but elegant and colorful jewels of the London Maison Sarah Noor ♦

At just 26 years old, in 2014, the British designer Sarah Alhassan gave birth to her brand, Sarah Noor. She also opened a boutique in London and managed to get accepted in some prestigious online stores. In short, in a few months you have achieved a goal that others reach in years or never. Whatever her secret weapons are for a flash career, it must be noted that Sarah Alhassan has no shortage of skills to present herself on the jewelry market. The design is modern, linear, but without forgetting the charm of colored stones as well as classic diamonds. She herself explained that she starts from the classic jewel models and then makes the lines simpler and more minimal.



The two collections of her debut, Pretty Little Things and Pyramid, are still the ones receiving acclaim. The idea is to offer precious jewels, but also suitable for everyday life, thanks to the not too showy character of the design. Lucid, on the other hand, is a capsule collection created with a glass-like resin, set with cubic zirconia stones positioned in a linear design of a circle silhouette, which the designer considers “an exploration of kaleidoscopic elements of a dream world and of natural composition of light “.