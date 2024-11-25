Soleil Leon, a sun that warms New York jewelry. The new brand was founded by Genevieve Espantman, a New Yorker who previously worked in fashion. After earning a BFA (Bachelor of Fine Arts) in Fashion Design from the Fashion Institute of Technology, Genevieve chose design, honing her expertise as a Stylist and Visual Merchandiser. In 2016, the designer took her vision a step further by launching her own consulting business, Agent G. Through her company, she has worked with major brands, luxury hotels and department stores, leading campaigns, discovering retail trends and helping to shape the fashion landscape.



In 2022, Genevieve expanded her creative horizons by launching her first jewelry line, Soleil Leon, exclusively at The Four Seasons. Drawing inspiration from her Persian and Italian heritage, the collection features gold, gemstones and intricate designs. The name Soleil Leon pays homage to her great-grandmother, Genevieve Leon. The designer has defined the brand with authenticity and an innovative approach. The brand currently sells at luxury resorts, spas, boutiques and their website.

