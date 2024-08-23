Anelli con tormalina paraiba e diamanti
Anelli con tormalina paraiba e diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Sutra’s new jewels

Sutra Jewels is a high-end jewelry brand based in Houston, Texas. The Maison was founded in 2008 by designer Arpita Navlakha and her husband Divyanshu Navlakha after they both graduated from the GIA, the prestigious Gemological Institute of America. The name and origins of the two Navlakhas are reminiscent of India, but with a completely original style. Sutra’s jewels are appreciated in Hollywood and by personalities such as former First Lady Michelle Obama, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Halle Berry, Mila Kunis, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Rihanna, Jennifer Hudson.

Anello con diamanti baguette e smeraldo-cabochon, elementi in ceramica nera. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Ring with baguette diamonds and emerald-cabochon, black ceramic elements. Copyright: gioiellis.com

In addition to classic cascading earrings, finely decorated rings or a soft and rich necklace, Sutra has long introduced ceramic elements alongside precious stones and gold, often in black. Sutra’s latest pieces include a diamond and emerald choker necklace in rhodium-plated black gold that can be transformed into a bracelet, and rings that use black and white ceramic alongside emeralds and diamonds. But not only that, Sutra also introduced a series of rings with hypnotic paraiba tourmaline gemstones.
Sutra, collana trasformabile in bracciale con diamanti, smeraldi, oro rodiato nero. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Sutra, necklace convertible into a bracelet with diamonds, emeralds, black rhodium-plated gold. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Sutra, bracciale con diamanti, smeraldi, oro rodiato nero. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Sutra, bracelet with diamonds, emeralds, black rhodium-plated gold. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Anello con diamanti, smeraldo quadrato, ceramica bianca e nera. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Ring with diamonds, square emerald, white and black ceramic. Copyright: gioiellis.com

