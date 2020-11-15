alta gioielleria, vetrina — November 15, 2020 at 5:00 am

Stephen Russell’s new ancient jewels




Like good wine, jewels can increase in value and charm over the years. Not only that, vintage jewels, if they are of high quality, are also extraordinarily modern. Fortunately, in addition to jewelry auctions, you can get vintage or antique jewelry in specialty stores. There are not many, but there are brands, such as Stephen Russell in New York, on Madison Avenue, which guarantee the high quality of the jewels on sale. The company opened the shop in 1984 and is aimed primarily at collectors.

Anello Art Déco in platino con diamanti e rubini
The founders are two, Stephen Feuerman and Russell Zelenetz, and the name of the brand is a summary of their names. They have spent over 35 years building their incredible collection of rare Victorian, Edwardian and Art Deco era jewelry, earning a first-rate clientele (fans include Kate Moss and Nicole Kidman). The two jewelers have selected jewels from the last three centuries, all one of a kind and in perfect condition. Prices have at least five zeros. And they are also sold online, in perfect harmony with the times. Federico Graglia
Bracciale in platino e diamanti Art Déco
Bracciale unico nel suo genere in oro giallo 18 carati e zaffiri sintetici
Orecchini in argento e diamanti antichi
Orecchini in oro annerito 18 carati e zaffiri
Orecchini in platino e diamanti
Orecchini pendenti in platino e diamanti
Spilla da corpetto d -diamanti del XIX secolo
