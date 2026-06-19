Orecchino con stivale texano
Orecchino a forma di stivale texano

Summer earrings for VFS

Valentina Ferragni’s brand offers a capsule collection of earrings, plus a necklace.

Three new pieces for VFS, a brand launched in 2020 by founder and creative director Valentina Ferragni. The new capsule collection of gold-tone pendant earrings features three distinct pieces, designed to be worn individually or combined. One example is the earring featuring a fixed pendant with the words “Cute and Sexy.” The line also includes a cowboy boot-shaped model, with a small crystal accenting the spur, designed to catch the eye.

Orecchino Cute & Sexy
Boucles d’oreilles Cute & Sexy

Completing the capsule collection is the Dolphin earring. The earrings are crafted from yellow gold-plated silver and are nickel-free. In keeping with the theme, the brand also offers the Dolphin necklace, featuring red glass beads with a gold-plated chain and a light blue pendant depicting a pair of dolphins.
Collana con perle di vetro rosse e delfino azzurro
Collier dauphin bleu et perles de verre rouge

Orecchini a forma di delfino
Boucles d’oreilles dauphin

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