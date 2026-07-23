A customizable necklace version from the Valenza-based brand’s Bolt collection.

Nevi, a brand founded in Valenza, presents Bolt Master, an iconic necklace from the Bolt collection. This is the signature piece of the Bolt collection, featuring a registered and patented mechanism. Bolt represents the brand’s signature line and is designed for both men and women. The mechanism allows for the central element of the rigid choker, crafted from 18-karat rose or white gold, to be modified. It was designed and developed in collaboration with Italian artisans and engineers. According to Nevi, thanks to this patented system, each creation can change over time, adapting to the style and personality of its owner, without sacrificing the quality of the materials and the precision of Italian craftsmanship.

Bolt Master, a choker with a minimalist design, is characterized by its iconic central element, inspired by the shape of a bolt, reinterpreted in a precious way. The necklace is available in two versions, one in 18-karat rose gold and one in 18-karat white gold, both designed to accommodate three different interchangeable heads. In the rose gold version, the piece is available with pink opal, emerald, or sapphire, with pavé diamonds that enhance its brilliance. The white gold version offers three interpretations in Paraiba agate, ruby, or emerald, each embellished with diamonds. The piece is available at the Desiderio jewelry store, in the heart of Capri’s Piazzetta.