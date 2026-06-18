Anello Mocktails con acquamarina
Anello Mocktails con acquamarina

Mocktails, aperitif rings by Bea Bongiasca

A line of rings inspired by non-alcoholic cocktails, featuring enamel, lab-grown diamonds, and tourmalines.

In the heart of Brera, Milan’s art-filled neighborhood (home to the Accademia and Pinacoteca), lies the boutique of internationally renowned designer Bea Bongiasca. Now, the designer presents her new Mocktails rings, a name that blends mixology, the art of mixed drinks, the Italian aperitif, and jewelry. Cocktails, but non-alcoholic, designed to evoke the flavor, atmosphere, and ritual of traditional cocktails through distinctive colors, aromas, and details. How do you transform a cocktail into a ring collection?

Anello con diamante lab grown e smalti
Lab-grown diamond ring with enamel

Bea Bongiasca chose lab-grown diamonds, precious stones created artificially but with the same chemical characteristics as natural ones. Furthermore, each piece is linked to a different aperitif: the heart-cut aquamarine is paired with an olive and orange, a direct reference to the garnishes of the most famous cocktails, while the navette-cut pink tourmaline is paired with a small, enameled black cherry for a retro feel. The teardrop-cut green tourmaline is paired with a yellow lemon peel.
Anello con tormalina rosa
Pink tourmaline ring

Anello con diamante di laboratorio taglio pera e smalto
Pear-cut lab-grown diamond ring with enamel
Anello con diamante di laboratorio taglio navette
Navette-cut lab-grown diamond ring

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