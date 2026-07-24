Anelli vincitore nella categoria Best in Diamonds Below $40K
Anelli vincitore nella categoria Best in Diamonds Below $40K

Zahn-Z Jewelry Wins Two Awards

The brand has conquered the Las Vegas stage twice in a row.

Hiba Husayni and her brand Zahn-Z are the winners of the Design Couture Awards in the Best in Diamonds Below $40K category in Las Vegas. Not only that, but she has received this recognition for the second year in a row. Her diamond ring convinced the jury to award the founder and designer of the US-based brand. She has a complex background: an architect turned jewelry designer, graduating in 2011, at the height of the conflict in Syria. During those difficult years, she explains in her bio, her jewelry sketchbook became a haven for creativity and imagination. She left Syria in 2012 to dedicate herself fully to the world of jewelry design: she trained as a goldsmith in Egypt before moving on to CAD and 3D design. She later honed her technical and production skills in New York.

Anelli di Zahn-Z
Zahn-Z Rings

There, she worked for over seven years at a major jewelry manufacturing company, gaining hands-on experience at every stage of the process, from concept development to final production. In 2020, she founded Zahn-Z. At the same time, Hiba earned her Diamond Grader certification and was selected for the DAC Couture Mentorship Program. In 2026, she was chosen from over 90 designers as one of five finalists to receive guidance from American jewelry designer David Yurman. In 2025, Hiba received the Couture Award for Best New Artist.

Anelli di Zahn-Z indossati
Worn Zahn-Z Rings
Anelli con granati rossi
Red Garnet Rings
Anelli impilabili in oro e diamanti
Stackable Gold and Diamond Rings
Hiba Husayni
Hiba Husayni

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