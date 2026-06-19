Bracelets, necklaces, and earrings with pearls and colored stones offered by the Tuscan brand.

Summer according to Giovanni Raspini. The Tuscan jewelry brand offers a series of summer-themed jewelry pieces (but also suitable for winter). Like the sun, the marine-themed charms and golden highlights of the Mistral bracelet in 18-karat gold-plated bronze, featuring natural pearls and resin coral. Alongside the round-link bronze chain with marine-inspired decorations are two red bamboo coral beads and two pearls. All bronze parts are plated in 18-karat gold.



The Grand Bleu bracelet in 18-karat gold-plated bronze features lapis lazuli and aulite, alternating with semiprecious stones such as lapis lazuli and turquoise aulite. The deep hues of the stones blend with the luminosity of the golden surfaces, creating a harmonious balance of colors and reflections that gives the piece character and vivacity.



The highlight, however, is the Cocktail necklace in 925 silver, natural stones, gems, and pearls. The cocktail necklace celebrates the beauty and elegance of the stones. Burnished silver pairs with natural stones, gems, and natural freshwater pearls, creating a statement piece. The 18 gems range from green agate to oval cabochon mother-of-pearl, doubled with crystals, from the characteristic mushroom in natural green agate to crystals, quartz, natural freshwater pearls, and siamites, in a perfect balance of shapes and colors.



Other options include earrings made of burnished silver, featuring a magnolia flower whose pistils enclose a natural freshwater pearl. Another freshwater pearl hangs from a micro-daisy decoration in burnished silver. Finally, the open hoop earrings are crafted from cast bronze plated in 18-karat gold. The design is inspired by the motif of a composite chain, reinterpreted in a rigid and contemporary form.

