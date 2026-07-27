Brazilian designer Silvia Furmanovich presents a new jewelry line inspired by the 1930s movement.

Art Deco, the style that has been a model for designers, fashion stylists, and jewelers for a century, is making a comeback in Brazil thanks to Silvia Furmanovich, one of the most innovative designers of recent years. Her new collection once again uses unusual materials alongside classic precious stones and gold, such as straw, bamboo, and horsehair. These choices are perfectly suited to the refined earrings in the Art Deco-inspired collection.

It was precisely the 1930s movement that first used materials once considered exclusively industrial for jewelry or design pieces. The Brazilian designer’s jewels shine not only for their compositional imagination, but also for her artisanal ability to combine diverse elements, combined with her skill in using surprising geometric patterns, with allusions to ancient Egyptian and Japanese motifs, just as was common in the 1930s. The inlay and weaving techniques are equally enhanced by the work of those who physically craft the jewelry. The jewelry, which can also be found on some online marketplaces, ranges from $6,800 to $18,800.