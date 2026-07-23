The New York-based designer Mindi Mond’s house, a finalist at the Design Couture Awards.

Mindi Mond was selected as a finalist in the Best in Color Above $40K category at the Design Couture Awards. The New York-based designer founded her jewelry brand in 2009, after a career in fashion that lasted until 1997, when she quit to raise her two daughters. But she actually entered the jewelry world much earlier, when she was a child and accompanied her mother on her search for vintage and antique jewelry. Her mother loved antique and antique jewelry, and the designer, then the youngest of four children, was often taken to private auction showrooms. Today, Mindi Mond’s clients include stylists, celebrities, luxury retailers, and simply discerning individuals.

Mondi Mond’s jewelry style is defined as architectural, with clearly defined geometric lines and a slight Art Deco edge. However, before establishing herself as an exclusive brand, the designer initially purchased antique gems and finished jewelry, dismantling them and transforming them into new pieces to sell to friends. Over time, this activity has transformed into a profession: now, Mindi Mond offers original collections, always featuring high-end jewelry in gold, diamonds, and unique stones.