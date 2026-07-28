The American brand co-founded by a producer of the fantasy TV series Game of Thrones.

From Game of Thrones to jewelry: Jaqueline Powers is an American brand created by two Miami-based designers: Corina Tahuil and Vince Gerardis, who co-produced the hit fantasy series. The Jaqueline Powers brand aims to merge the worlds of jewelry and fashion and views jewelry as wearable art. Over time, the Maison’s style has evolved: from jewelry that initially featured brown and gray hues, just like in the TV series, it has enriched its world by developing several jewelry collections, including those featuring brightly colored stones.

“We’ve taken inspiration from consumer feedback and evolved accordingly, becoming jewelers with a simple yet refined taste, discreet or bold, always sophisticated yet uncomplicated, high-end yet playful,” explain the two founders. The jewelry created by Jaqueline Powers is one-of-a-kind: the Maison produces a maximum of two pieces per month. Each piece is entirely handmade in Rome by Italian goldsmiths.