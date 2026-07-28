Jaqueline Powers, bracciale con peridoto, ametista, berillo, morganite, acquamarina, diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Jaqueline Powers, bracciale con peridoto, ametista, berillo, morganite, acquamarina, diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Jaqueline Powers, Jewelry after Game of Thrones

The American brand co-founded by a producer of the fantasy TV series Game of Thrones.

From Game of Thrones to jewelry: Jaqueline Powers is an American brand created by two Miami-based designers: Corina Tahuil and Vince Gerardis, who co-produced the hit fantasy series. The Jaqueline Powers brand aims to merge the worlds of jewelry and fashion and views jewelry as wearable art. Over time, the Maison’s style has evolved: from jewelry that initially featured brown and gray hues, just like in the TV series, it has enriched its world by developing several jewelry collections, including those featuring brightly colored stones.

Altro lato del bracciale con peridoto, ametista, berillo, morganite, acquamarina, diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Other side of bracelet with peridot, amethyst, beryl, morganite, aquamarine, and diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com

“We’ve taken inspiration from consumer feedback and evolved accordingly, becoming jewelers with a simple yet refined taste, discreet or bold, always sophisticated yet uncomplicated, high-end yet playful,” explain the two founders. The jewelry created by Jaqueline Powers is one-of-a-kind: the Maison produces a maximum of two pieces per month. Each piece is entirely handmade in Rome by Italian goldsmiths.

Anello con spinello di 10,17 carati taglio antico, oro bianco, zaffiri rosa. Copyright: gioiellis.com
10.17-carat antique-cut spinel ring, white gold, pink sapphires. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Anello con diamante fancy vivid yellow taglio smeraldo su ceramica bianca. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Emerald-cut fancy vivid yellow diamond ring on white ceramic. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Anello con diamante brown di 15,68 carati taglio smeraldo su ceramica bianca. Copyright: gioiellis.com
15.68-carat emerald-cut brown diamond ring on white ceramic. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Collana in oro giallo, diamante fancy dep brown di 42,91 carati taglio marquise. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Yellow gold necklace with a 42.91-carat marquise-cut fancy vivid brown diamond. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Orecchini con spinelli, oro bianco, zaffiri rosa. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Spinel earrings, white gold, pink sapphires. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Vince Gerardis. Photo: Andras Barta
Vince Gerardis. Photo: Andras Barta

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