









Amen inaugurates a new flagship store in the historic center of Padua. The Tuscan fashion jewelery company thus strengthens the brand’s retail development plan. The store concept, which measures approximately 40 square meters, recalls the tones of the other single-brand stores, with a prevalence of pastel pink. Customers are followed by two shopping advisors. The new opening joins the other single-brand stores in Portogruaro, Casalecchio di Reno, Euroma2, Lonato del Garda and the Coin corners in Bergamo and Brescia.