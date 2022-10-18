









After prêt-à-porter, there is the more interesting Prêt-à-Briller. This time, however, it is a collection of jewels by the Parisian Morphée, who, contrary to what the name might suggest, does not linger in sleep. Its founder, gemologist and creative director, Pamela Hastry, doesn’t let too much time pass between one idea and another translated into jewels. The Prêt-à-Briller collection, for example, consists of eight lines. The one proposed for autumn by the Maison, which has recently opened a store also in Brussels, is dedicated to a flower full of symbolism, the myosotis, better known as forget-me-not.



The Forget-Me-Not collection consists of four flowers of different sizes: small, medium and large. The jewels are made with shades of blue sapphires and carved flowers of amethyst and topaz. The stones are used for rings and earrings of different types. Morphée also takes the opportunity to tell the origin of the popular name of the flower, a rather sad story.In the Middle Ages a knight courted a lady and as they walked, her demoiselle was attracted to a Myosotis flowerbed along a river. The knight wanted to pay homage to a bouquet of these blue flowers, but he lost his balance and the weight of his armor dragged him into the river, where he drowned. But before he died he threw the flowers on the ground shouting “Forget me not my love”. Well, there is no such danger with jewels.