Jewelry made in Italy, while maintaining ethical principles: an initiative by Shira Ghaffari and Federico Niki Vescovi.

Shirazeh Bozar Ghaffari founded the Milan-based jewelry brand Shira Ghaffari in 2022. She has extensive experience in the industry: she has worked in the jewelry world since the 1970s, and in 2001 she opened a consulting firm specializing in fine jewelry, offering a full range of services, including jewelry design, supplier management, and strategic consulting. With a strong focus on craftsmanship and a network of master goldsmiths, she is now embarking on a new adventure with the Vescovi brand, together with her son Federico Niki Vescovi.



Shirazeh Ghaffari’s bio states that she was born into a Persian entrepreneurial family with a passion for art and beauty. She grew up in a cultured environment, surrounded by the finest things, developing exquisite taste from an early age and receiving numerous awards for her creative talent. From the beginning of her career, Shirazeh Ghaffari has always had a penchant for fine jewelry and international strategic thinking.



Federico Niki Vescovi’s background is different. Born and raised in the world of fine jewelry, he chose to study law in Milan. However, after a brief stint at a prominent Italian law firm, he decided to follow in his mother’s footsteps into the world of jewelry. Federico Vescovi, his bio states, was one of the first to bring designer fine jewelry pieces online through an e-commerce platform, gaining extensive market experience and a profound understanding of how to address the challenges of generational change. He joined Shira Ghaffari in 2015 and over the years has acquired valuable professional expertise by helping international clients grow and strengthen their position in the fine jewelry market.



These two experiences are now being combined with the Vescovi brand. The jewelry is exclusively made in Italy, with a deliberately limited production, “as a natural consequence of production times and the choice to prioritize quality and responsibility.” The brand adheres to the principles of the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC), through Shira Ghaffari. The idea is to combine craftsmanship, ethics, and quality entrusted to master Italian goldsmiths. The first collection is called Odea and interprets the Maison’s philosophy in a modular system. A final note of praise: the company is a Corporate Supporter of the Teatro alla Scala, through Shira Ghaffari.

