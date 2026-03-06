The Venetian jewelry brand has partnered with a leading lady.
Paz Vega, a Spanish actress, model, and director, is a new brand ambassador for Roberto Coin. “This partnership stems from the natural affinity between the brand and the actress, who authentically embodies the values that have defined the brand for three decades: femininity, creativity, and timeless elegance,” is the message from the Venetian jewelry company. “Paz Vega perfectly embodies the Roberto Coin woman: confident, elegantly natural, deeply connected to her talent and her time. With a successful career as both an actress and a director, she has achieved international recognition, appearing on the world’s most prestigious stages, from the Oscars to the Cannes and Venice Film Festivals, and establishing herself as a global style icon.”
Paz Vega joins other women around the world with a special relationship with Roberto Coin, including Dakota Johnson, Christy Turlington, Nicole Kidman, and Cynthia Erivo, who regularly choose the house’s creations for their most important appearances. The partnership comes in a particularly symbolic year, as the brand celebrates its 30th anniversary.