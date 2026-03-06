The Venetian jewelry brand has partnered with a leading lady.

Paz Vega, a Spanish actress, model, and director, is a new brand ambassador for Roberto Coin. “This partnership stems from the natural affinity between the brand and the actress, who authentically embodies the values ​​that have defined the brand for three decades: femininity, creativity, and timeless elegance,” is the message from the Venetian jewelry company. “Paz Vega perfectly embodies the Roberto Coin woman: confident, elegantly natural, deeply connected to her talent and her time. With a successful career as both an actress and a director, she has achieved international recognition, appearing on the world’s most prestigious stages, from the Oscars to the Cannes and Venice Film Festivals, and establishing herself as a global style icon.”



Paz Vega joins other women around the world with a special relationship with Roberto Coin, including Dakota Johnson, Christy Turlington, Nicole Kidman, and Cynthia Erivo, who regularly choose the house’s creations for their most important appearances. The partnership comes in a particularly symbolic year, as the brand celebrates its 30th anniversary.

