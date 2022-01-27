









A new collection of ten pieces inspired by love, with red agate and rose quartz beads. In view of Valentine’s Day, the Merci Maman brand also proposes a new idea to make lovers happy. Each piece, plated in sterling silver or 18 carat gold, in fact, can be hand engraved with names, dates or initials to personalize the jewel with a special dedication. The new personalized necklace with padlock is offered at 79 euros, the personalized heart earrings at 39 euros. The bijoux are available for online purchase on the Merci Maman website.



The British brand, which started from an idea born on the kitchen table and transformed into a company with a turnover of 7 million pounds, received the Queen’s Award for its achievements in international trade. And Béatrice de Montille, founder of Merci Maman, visited Windsor Castle in a reception hosted by Prince Charles and Princess Anne to receive the prestigious award.