It’s not enough to produce jewellery, then you have to transport it, rearrange it and look after it. Now Tiffany and the German Rimowa, a company with a tradition that dates back to 1898 in the luggage sector, will take care of it. The collaboration between the two brands led to the Rimowa x Tiffany & Co. collection. The line consists of a series of bags and suitcases: jewelry cases and a Rimowa x Tiffany & Co. rock cut cabin trolley, i.e. with a mirror surface which features a design reminiscent of the facets of a diamond. It is made in Germany from brushed aluminum.



We are thrilled to present the Rimowa x Tiffany collection, bringing together two Houses of unrivaled craftsmanship and innovative design. This one-of-a-kind collaboration combines two icons into one, both incredibly personal to me and representing the highest level of craftsmanship.

Alexandre Arnault, executive vice president of product and communications, Tiffany & Co.

It must be added that, curiously, the LVMH group, which controls Tiffany, also includes a large brand of bags and suitcases such as Louis Vuitton. In any case, the new travel jewelry case features the classic Tiffany Blue shade inside, a color that is also used for the suitcase handle, on the wheels and on the closure. The jewelry box extends over three levels, with an opening from the top. Inside there is also a mirror with a silver plate underneath which can be engraved to personalize the object. The jewels are placed on a shelf at the top, with five compartments for storing precious items. The central tray is designed to hold necklaces and bracelets while the one below features three large spaces designed to store other pieces.

We are proud to join forces with Tiffany & Co., another legendary brand with the finest craftsmanship. Creating such purposeful and unique pieces represents the centuries of experience behind both brands and the engineering mastery we bring to the table.

Hugues Bonnet-Masimbert, CEO of Rimowa

Prices: the Rimowa x Tiffany & Co Rock Cut Cabin (2,900 euros), the Rimowa x Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Case (3,900 euros) and the Rimowa x Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Personal (1,800 euros). They can be found in Rimowa stores and online and in the United States at Tiffany & Co. Landmark in New York City and on Tiffany.com in Greater China via WeChat.

